Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast

She said that the film is a “wonderful opportunity”. Priyanka said: "I'm thrilled to be part of ‘Hero Heeroine’ and collaborate with the amazing Prerna Arora. This film is a wonderful opportunity, and I can't wait to bring my character to life alongside such a talented cast and crew.” “The story is incredibly engaging, and I'm looking forward to the journey we will embark on together to create something truly special for the audience." The film marks the Telugu debut of Priyanka, who gained major stardom with her performance with “Udaariyaan”, where she played the role of Tejo Singh Virk.