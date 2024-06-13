'Kalki 2898 AD': Concept Artist Sung Choi Accuses Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Of Plagiarism

Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian sci-fi action film, is all set to hit the screens on June 27. On Monday, June 10, the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD' was unveiled. After watching the trailer, audiences found similarities between the film and Hollywood biggies like 'Dune', and 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. Now, a South Korean concept artist named Sung Choi, who has worked for Marvel Studios, Disney, Warner Bros, and Netflix Animation has accused the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' of plagiarism.