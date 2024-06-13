South Cinema

'Kalki 2898 AD': Concept Artist Sung Choi Accuses Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Of Plagiarism

South Korean artist Sung Choi, who has worked for Marvel Studios, Disney, Warner Bros, and Netflix Animation has accused the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' of plagiarism.

Instagram
'Kalki 2898 AD' accused of plagiarism Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian sci-fi action film, is all set to hit the screens on June 27. On Monday, June 10, the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD' was unveiled. After watching the trailer, audiences found similarities between the film and Hollywood biggies like 'Dune', and 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. Now, a South Korean concept artist named Sung Choi, who has worked for Marvel Studios, Disney, Warner Bros, and Netflix Animation has accused the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' of plagiarism.

The concept illustrator and designer has called out the Vyjayanthi Movies for allegedly copying his 10-year-old artwork in the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Choi, taking to his X handle, shared a collage featuring his illustration and a still from 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer.

He wrote, “Unauthorized use of the artwork is a bad practice. This makes me question doing art in this lawless environment. @Kalki2898AD @VyjayanthiFilms #kalki2898ad (sic)''.

Netizens came in support of Choi. One wrote, ''Time to sue'' while another wrote, ''Looks like your work isn't the only one being ripped off by that Kalki movie, at least. Shot-for-shot ripoff of scenes from 300 in their promotional materials.''

Here's the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is inspired by Hindu mythology. Prabhas plays Bhairava, who is an avatar of the Hindu God Vishnu, in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan who is playing the immortal Ashwatthama. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the sci-fi thriller. It is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore.

Earlier, at an event in Hyderabad, while talking about the film, Prabhas had said, ''It’s been a great journey for three years and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen."

'Kalki 2898 AD' will hit the screens worldwide on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

