Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say

Earlier, a source informed Pinkvilla that Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in the film. The source also shared that it will be shot in real-life jungles as well as the studio set up. The source added, ''SS Rajamouli wants to scale up the bar for Indian Cinema by creating never-seen-before visuals on screen against the backdrop of African Jungles. He is also looking to redefine the conventional hero v/s villain conflict in his story, and that’s the factor which excited both Mahesh and Prithviraj''.