Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say

There have been reports doing the rounds that Chiyaan Vikram is part of SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu. Several reports claimed that he is one of the lead roles in Rajamouli's 'SSMB 29'. At a press conference for his upcoming film 'Thangalaan' in Hyderabad, Chiyaan opened up on the reports. Read on to know what he has said.
The 'Ponniyin Selvan' actor was in Hyderabad on August 5 to promote his forthcoming film, 'Thangalaan'. At the press conference, the 58-year-old actor was asked if he is part of 'SSMB 29'. To which he said "Yes'', and added, ''Rajamouli is a good friend of mine. We have been in talks for many years now. We will do a film sometime. But, we haven't spoken about any film specifically."
'SSMB 29' is one of the most awaited upcoming films. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been working on the project with Mahesh Babu since long. It marks their first collaboration together.
Earlier, a source informed Pinkvilla that Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in the film. The source also shared that it will be shot in real-life jungles as well as the studio set up. The source added, ''SS Rajamouli wants to scale up the bar for Indian Cinema by creating never-seen-before visuals on screen against the backdrop of African Jungles. He is also looking to redefine the conventional hero v/s villain conflict in his story, and that’s the factor which excited both Mahesh and Prithviraj''.
The film's cast and crew are yet to be announced.
Talking about Chiyaan Vikram 'Thangalaan', it is directed by Pa Ranjith. The film is all set to release in theatres on August 15. The story of 'Thangalaan' is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar gold fields (KGF) in the early 1900s. It narrates the forgotten role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.
Apart from 'Thangalaan', Vikram is also working on the upcoming film, 'Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2', directed by SU Arun Kumar.