Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Sonu Nigam Finally Reveals Why He Keeps Turning Down Hindi Reality Singing Shows

Singer Sonu Nigam in recent years has turned down quite a number of Hindi reality singing shows despite the fact that he was the judge for a few of the popular shows in the past. What has changed over these years? Find out.

Sonu Nigam Instagram

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 1:37 pm

Singer Sonu Nigam has been part of the film and music industry for a long time now and he has seen a lot of changes. Apart from singing, he has judged a few reality shows like ‘Indian Idol’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, but for a long time, he has been away from Hindi reality singing shows. In a recent press meet of ‘Super Singer Season 3’, the singer revealed why he chose to appear in a Bengali singing show and why he turned down Hindi ones.

The singer, added that the judges on Hindi reality shows are asked to compliment the contestants' performances even if they did not like it. As per The Times of India, he said, “I instantly decided to be a part of this Bengali show ‘Super Singer Season 3’, because I had high expectations. I turned down a lot of Hindi shows. I am tired of being asked to say same old things on the show and praising a contestant when the song isn’t good. I don’t like that. It has become more of a love lost kind of thing now. I don’t look forward to earning money and I don’t see the necessity of being a part of a show just for the sake of it. So I don’t say yes to Hindi shows these days."

The singer further added that he has turned down several such shows now. “I am the grand daddy of music reality shows. 22 years back, I hosted a show when there wasn’t any of such show. I conceived it. Over these years, I have been a part of many of such shows as host and judge. Whenever, there is a new Hindi music show, I am being approached but I turn it down,” adds Nigam.

The singer, without taking the name of the show, added, “As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when haven’t if we keep praising them.”

The singer is currently appearing on the Bengali reality show ‘Super Singer Season 3’ as a judge alongside Kumar Sanu and Koushiki Chakraborty.

