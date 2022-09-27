Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Sonam Kapoor Shares Photo Of Son Vayu On Grandmom Nirmal Kapoor's Birthday; Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Wish Her

Sonam Kapoor has yet again shared a covered face of her newborn son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as she wished her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor on her birthday. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:12 pm

Sonam Kapoor’s grandmother and Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal Kapoor turned a year older on Tuesday. On the special occasion, the actress yet again shared a photo of her newborn son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with his face hidden. 

Sonam took to her Instagram account to share a precious picture of Vayu with his great grandmother Nirmal Kapoor on her 88th birthday. She also dropped a throwback picture from her own childhood days with Nirmal. She captioned it as, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay.” 

The picture has Nirmal Kapoor holding the little one in her arms with his face blurred. Vayu is wrapped in bright saffron-coloured clothing as Nirmal Kaporr holds him. Sonam’s family members including aunt Maheep Kapoor and cousin Akshay Marwah commented on the photo with red heart emojis.

Anil Kapoor also shared a birthday note for his mother and wrote, “The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arjun Kapoor, too, wished his ‘dadi’ on the special day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son on August 20. The couple announced his name as he completed one month on September 20.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she and Anand were planning for their first child in 2020, But their plan was pushed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “So, Anand and I decided… We were planning for 2020. Then we were in Delhi at the beginning of the pandemic at his parents’ house and at that point we just decided to wait, because we did not know what Covid-19 was at that point. We did not understand and we thought, let’s just wait,” Sonam had said in an interview with Vogue India.

Work wise, Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production ‘Blind’.

