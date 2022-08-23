Sonali Phogat’s Death Shocks The Industry: Celebrities Share Condolences, Talk About The Unpredictability Of Life

The sudden demise of BJP Leader and 'Bigg Boss 14' participant Sonali Phogat due to a massive heart attack has shocked the entire entertainment industry. She was just 41. Condolences have started pouring in from the industry folk, her fans and political colleagues. This incident once again proves that life is unpredictable.

Outlook speaks to celebrities who wish strength to Sonali Phogat's family and they also talk about how we need to get a grip of what life is.

Nikki Tamboli

It's very shocking to know about what happened. I met her twice after 'Bigg Boss' and she was always very sweet, always wishing the best for me. I am only thinking about her daughter right now. I totally understand the pain she must be going through when you lose your beloved one. May God give her and Sonali ji's family all the strength to cope up with this irreplaceable loss.

Sudhanshu Pandey

It’s very unfortunate. A heart attack can be due to various reasons. Life is so unpredictable, we must understand that... I just pray to God that her soul rests in peace.

Aly Goni

I have woken up to this shocking news. I have spent some good days inside the Bigg Boss house with her. She was a cheerful soul, she was a doting mom also. Never expected this to happen to her at this early stage. I am feeling extremely bad for her daughter, Sonaliji was very close to her. We should learn not to hold grudges and be positive all the time because life is too short and unpredictable.

Mitaali Nag

It is absolutely shocking to hear about the death of Sonali Phogat ji. Life is unpredictable, and you never know what is going to happen next. So one should always live life to the fullest and don’t be too hard on you emotionally. People hurt, situations hurt, but all this is just temporary. We have to let go and move on, and always try to create happy memories. May God bless Sonali ji’s soul. Om Shanti.

Ssudeep Sahir

It’s extremely sad and shocking. I didn’t know Sonali personally but I’ve seen her in Big Boss and she was so full of life. These sudden and unfortunate incidents are always a reality check and it reminds me to take it easy in life and prioritise what’s most important, health & family. May God give strength to her family to overcome this grief.

Mreenal Deshraj

It is so sad to see the loss of so many lives after Covid. The world has really changed and I think in moments like these we all take stock of the fragility of life and our purpose in this world. My condolences to Sonali’s family, I'm very saddened to learn of her passing.

Charrul Malik

She died so young and it was too early. She was from Haryana, my parents used to stay there. I knew her but not personally. After Deepesh Bhan, her death is another shock, and it’s a similar case. It’s very sad. Back-to-back we are losing good actors and good people. All I have to say is that if you have a medical problem then do checkups regularly as life is precious. Life is so unpredictable. You don’t know what will happen in the next hour. So let us all be kind to each other and live every moment. Don’t take life too seriously.

Aditya Deshmukh

It’s extremely sad news. She has done so much for women empowerment. My heartfelt condolences to her family, it’s hard hitting that she died at the age of 42. I don’t know much about her, but she was charming and fun loving and always believed in spreading love. She went too early.

Jay Zaveri

It's really saddening to hear about her. Recently a lot of young people are dying in their 40s. It’s really disheartening. Life is so unsure, we don’t know what will happen in the next minute. We should treasure every moment and live to the fullest. I urge everyone to take care of their health. My condolences to the entire Phogat family for their loss

Mohit Malhotra

It's very unfortunate about celebrities getting heart attacks. Not just celebrities but people at a young age are also getting heart attacks. I feel people should be more aware about their health as living in this busy world we often ignore our health. We have to take care of our mental and physical health and be aware about what's happening inside our body. We shouldn't ignore our health signs.

Vijayendra Kumeria

Life is unpredictable. Always be prepared for the best and the worst, that's what I believe in. Regarding the shocking news of Sonali Phogat, my condolences to her family, especially her young daughter. I also deeply feel we all should take care of our health. Whether it’s our mental or physical one should never ignore the signs. Keep checking our health from time to time so we can get the warnings and can do the needful.