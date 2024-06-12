Sonakshi Sinha recently found success with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ The actor was praised for her performance as Fareedan in the period drama. Amidst this success, she recently made news when it was reported that she will be tying the knot soon with her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate ceremony. While the actor has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, a recent report has given a sneak peek into the guest list.
As reported by News18 Showsha, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding will be attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. The report mentioned that apart from their families, the couple has extended an invitation to their friends in the film fraternity. The report quoted a source who said, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma, all of whom they share a deep friendship with.”
The report also mentioned that Sinha has also sent invites out to her cast and crew members from ‘Heeramandi.’ The source said, “Through the course of the shoot and the promotional activities, Sonakshi went on to share a good bond with her co-stars and some crew members. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badusshah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others have also been sent the wedding card.”
The actor made her debut with ‘Dabangg’ where she shared the screen with Salman Khan. The report mentioned that she has invited the actor, but it is not confirmed if Khan will be able to make it to the wedding as he is busy shooting for ‘Sikandar.’
Reportedly, Sinha and Iqbal have been dating for four years. They shared the screen in ‘Double XL.’ Reports state that the couple will tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai.