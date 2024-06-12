As reported by News18 Showsha, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding will be attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. The report mentioned that apart from their families, the couple has extended an invitation to their friends in the film fraternity. The report quoted a source who said, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma, all of whom they share a deep friendship with.”