Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have invited Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Huma Qureshi to their wedding. Here's what we know.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sonakshi Sinha recently found success with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ The actor was praised for her performance as Fareedan in the period drama. Amidst this success, she recently made news when it was reported that she will be tying the knot soon with her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate ceremony. While the actor has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, a recent report has given a sneak peek into the guest list.

As reported by News18 Showsha, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding will be attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. The report mentioned that apart from their families, the couple has extended an invitation to their friends in the film fraternity. The report quoted a source who said, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma, all of whom they share a deep friendship with.”

The report also mentioned that Sinha has also sent invites out to her cast and crew members from ‘Heeramandi.’ The source said, “Through the course of the shoot and the promotional activities, Sonakshi went on to share a good bond with her co-stars and some crew members. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badusshah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others have also been sent the wedding card.”

The actor made her debut with ‘Dabangg’ where she shared the screen with Salman Khan. The report mentioned that she has invited the actor, but it is not confirmed if Khan will be able to make it to the wedding as he is busy shooting for ‘Sikandar.’

Reportedly, Sinha and Iqbal have been dating for four years. They shared the screen in ‘Double XL.’ Reports state that the couple will tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal - Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha To Reportedly Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23 In Mumbai

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will PM Modi Deliver Special Category Status For Andhra, Asks Cong
  2. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  3. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List
  4. Eight Killed As Sand-Laden Truck Overturns In UP
  5. Around 5,000 Kashmiri Pandits Leave For Kheerbhawani Mela In Kashmir Amid Tight Security
Entertainment News
  1. All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  4. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  5. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup Match Washed Out In Florida, Points Shared - In Pics
  2. England At Euro 2024: Anthony Gordon Says Three Lions Squad Has 'Never Been So Competitive'
  3. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
  4. Euro 2024: Netherlands Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners Rues 'Nightmare' Injury Absence
  5. IND Vs PAK: Paras Mhambrey Hails India's Superb Bowling Show In T20 World Cup Win
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka