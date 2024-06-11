Countdown Starts For Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Sangeet To Be Held On June 19

Ahead of their wedding on June 23, the couple will have a Sangeet ceremony on June 19 in Mumbai. According to unconfirmed reports, their Sangeet ceremony will be a close-knit affair and will be held on June 19 in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. The two even worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which was released in 2022 and also starred Huma Qureshi.