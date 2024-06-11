Art & Entertainment

Countdown Starts For Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Sangeet To Be Held On June 19

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal are the latest couple in B-town to tie the knot.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal are the latest couple in B-town to tie the knot.

Ahead of their wedding on June 23, the couple will have a Sangeet ceremony on June 19 in Mumbai. According to unconfirmed reports, their Sangeet ceremony will be a close-knit affair and will be held on June 19 in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. The two even worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which was released in 2022 and also starred Huma Qureshi.

Rumours of their relationship began circulating in 2022 when Zaheer wrote “I love you” on social media, to which Sonakshi replied, “Love you.” The couple has reportedly been living together for a year and is set to make it official at their wedding venue, Bastian - At The Top, in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Gets Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi As New Chief Of Army Staff
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua
  3. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  4. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  5. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Bajwa Hopes Ammy Virk And She Can 'Create Something Like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol'
  2. ‘Inside Out 2’: Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Inside Out’s Sequel At Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. Vikrant Massey Talks About Challenges Of Driving For One Whole Night In ‘Blackout’
  4. Abhishek Kumar Aims At Doing Car Stunt On 'KKK14'; Reveals What He Took With Him For Romania Shoot
  5. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
Sports News
  1. BOSS Open: Andy Murray Falls At First Hurdle In Stuttgart ATP 250 Event
  2. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 2-1 IND; Blue Tigers' Round 3 Hopes About To End
  3. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK March Towards First Points
  4. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Match 24 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About AUS Vs NAM Match
  5. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 23: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. 'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake
  2. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
  3. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  4. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  5. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 2-1 IND; Blue Tigers' Round 3 Hopes About To End
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan