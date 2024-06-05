Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha On His Big Win In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to congratulate her father on his victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. She also gave a shoutout to the people of Asansol as she shared a video on her Instagram Story.

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha celebrates father Shatrughan Sinha's win in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Asansol constituency in West Bengal. Sinha won the Asansol seat in West Bengal, securing 6,05,645 votes as per the Election Commission of India. His daughter actress Sonakshi Sinha is on cloud nine on her father's big win in the elections.

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to congratulate her father on his victory. She also gave a shoutout to the people of Asansol as she shared a video on her Instagram Story.

Sonakshi Sinhas post for her father
Sonakshi Sinha's post for her father Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 'Heeramandi' actress also shared a smiling picture of Shatrughan Sinha as he emerged victorious once again, from Asansol in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The picture also featured her mom Poonam Sinha and other members of the party. "That victorious smile,'' wrote Sonakshi on the post.

Sonakshi Sinha congratulates father Shatrughan Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha congratulates father Shatrughan Sinha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Shatrughan Sinha's son, Kush Sinha, spoke to ANI about his father's win. He said, "I am very happy that he is winning. Last time also he won by a huge margin... I want to thank the people of Asansol that they voted for the right candidate.''

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Sonakshi revealed what she learnt from her father. The actress said, ''Something which I've learnt from my father is that, if you do anything with confidence, you will get away with it. (Laughs)."

She continued, "It's just the matter of that. If you're not convinced, people will not be convinced with what you're doing. There have been a lot of characters I've played which didn't come naturally to me but you have to play them with conviction.'' Giving example of her character Fareedan in 'Heeramandi', Sonakshi said that she doesn't relate to her at all but she went in with a ''level of conviction'' and ''embodied'' her.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' for which she received rave reviews.

