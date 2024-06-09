Sona Mohapatra Slams Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job To CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

Sona condemned the slap incident and supporting Kangana Ranaut, she wrote, "The amount of stupidity in this question and in the people cheering a uniformed govt. security professional hired to ensure discipline in society for behaving totally out of line is bizarre. Kangana Ranaut being a vile flibbertigibbet termagant doesn’t mean this can be condoned." Her response was to an X user who asked, "I have a question... if I say anything wrong about your mother, will you give me an ward or slap me?"