Sona Mohapatra Slams Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job To CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

Sona blasted Vishal Dadlani for co-judging singing reality shows with Anu Malik despite Malik being accused of sexual harassment.

Instagram
Sona Mohapatra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani recently ensured a job to the CISF constable, who slapped actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Now, singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Vishal in a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

Sona reacted to a tweet that read, "Popular singer and music director Vishal Dadlani has offered a job to CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur, who showed Kangana Ranaut her place. He is one rare gem of Bollywood who never lost spine, Huge respect."

Responsing to it, the singer wrote, "The ‘spine’ includes sitting next to a multiple-accused serial molester like Anu Malik on the judges' seat, and when colleagues like me call him to stand up, speak up, help push back this toxic culture of reality shows — saying paisa kamaake desh se nikalna hai (Want to earn money before leaving this country)... such a gem, I tell you."

Music composer Vishal Dadlani. - null
Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, in 2018, Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, including two unnamed women had accused music composer and Indian Idol judge Anu Malik of sexual harassment. He had denied all allegations. Vishal was seen with Anu during one of the seasons of the singing reality show. So, Sona's tweet was in reference to that.

Sona condemned the slap incident and supporting Kangana Ranaut, she wrote, "The amount of stupidity in this question and in the people cheering a uniformed govt. security professional hired to ensure discipline in society for behaving totally out of line is bizarre. Kangana Ranaut being a vile flibbertigibbet termagant doesn’t mean this can be condoned." Her response was to an X user who asked, "I have a question... if I say anything wrong about your mother, will you give me an ward or slap me?"

Recently, Vishal shared a video of Kangana's slap incident and wrote, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan.''

For those caught unaware, the slap incident happened on June 6, when the newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut was about to board a flight to Delhi. She was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable. Meanhile, an FIR has been lodged against the constable as per reports.

