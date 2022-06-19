Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Snowpiercer Series To Conclude With Season Four

'Snowpiercer' is based on Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 movie of the same name and the French graphic novel ‘Le Transperceneige’ by Jacques Lob.

Snowpiercer Series To Conclude With Season Four
A Still From The Season 1Trailer YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 2:54 pm

The popular series ‘Snowpiercer’ will come to an end on American network TNT with its upcoming fourth season. Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the show is based on Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 movie of the same name and the French graphic novel ‘Le Transperceneige’ by Jacques Lob.

A spokesperson of TNT confirmed that the show will conclude with the fourth season, which is currently in production.

"We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT. Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever," the TNT representative said in a statement to Deadline.

Related stories

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron And Joey King To Lead Netflix's New Romantic Comedy

Netflix Announces 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Reality Series With Open Casting Call

‘Snowpiercer’ is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

The cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Lena Hall.

The upcoming fourth season will also feature actors Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

It is executive produced by showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson.

The original film’s producers Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi also serve as executive producers.

The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Netflix Snowpiercer New Season Last Season Bong Joon-Ho Adaptation OTT Shows
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul