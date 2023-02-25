Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Snoop Dogg Reveals Secret To Happy Marriage

Home Art & Entertainment

Snoop Dogg Reveals Secret To Happy Marriage

American rapper Snoop Dogg is spilling the beans on what constitutes a successful marriage. He shared that the secret to a happy marriage is being a 'yes-man' and always giving his other half what she wants.

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 8:26 pm

American rapper Snoop Dogg is spilling the beans on what constitutes a successful marriage. He shared that the secret to a happy marriage is being a 'yes-man' and always giving his other half what she wants.

The 51-year-old rapper -- who has Corde, 28, Cordell, 25, and Cori, 23, with wife Shante Taylor and son Julian, 25, with ex Laurie Holmond -- has been married since 1997 and revealed it is best to let his "soulmate" get her own way, reports 'Female First UK'.

Asked what the recipe for a healthy marriage is, he told In Touch US: "Giving them everything they want, getting out the way, saying yes, yes, yes. Experience is a good teacher. We've grown as boyfriend and girlfriend to grandparents to soulmates."

As per 'Female First UK', the hip-hop legend has five grandchildren, and says he's not as "firm and direct" with his brood's kids.

He said: "With my kids, I was more firm and direct. I would just tell them to do something. But I have to do in-depth therapy work with my grandkids. Now it's, 'No, you have to do this and then that'. Do you have all these steps? OK, give me a hug."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Snoop Dogg Celebrity Marriage Shante Taylor Laurie Holmond American Rapper Hip Hop Celebrity Family
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elvis Presley Was Amazing In Bed But Had To Teach Him One Important Thing, Says Cybill Shepherd

Elvis Presley Was Amazing In Bed But Had To Teach Him One Important Thing, Says Cybill Shepherd

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?