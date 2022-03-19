Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Hopes To Make Her Father Proud

Actor Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni who made her debut with 'Penny' song from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' shared an Instagram post where she wrote that she hopes she makes her father proud.

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Hopes To Make Her Father Proud
Sitara Ghattamaneni (left) and Mahesh Babu (right) Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 11:28 pm

The makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ have released a teaser for their upcoming song, ‘Penny.’ The song's video, which features Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, has left Mahesh Babu fans speechless. Ghattamaneni makes her first appearance in a film in this video.

Ghattamaneni made her big screen debut with the film’s second song ‘Penny’ and she looked stunning in the music video. She wrote on her Instagram account that she is "super happy to have collaborated with" ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata's’ team after sharing the teaser.

Related stories

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song: Mahesh Babu Grooves To Upcoming Song 'Penny' With Daughter Sitara

'Sarakaru Vaari Paata': Second Song of Mahesh Babu's Film To Release On March 20

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Shines In The Outfits Of Janya's Closet!

She concluded her post writing that she hopes she makes her father proud. She wrote, “Nana, I hope I make you proud.”

Namrata Shirodkar, her mother and Mahesh Babu's wife, commented on her post with, “My little one. My little rock star.”

The second track from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is titled 'Penny.' Previously, the makers released 'Kalaavathi,' in which actress Keerthy Suresh also appeared. Ghattamaneni made an Instagram reel for 'Kalaavathi' earlier this year, in which she was seen performing the song's hook step.

Music composer S Thaman composed the film's soundtrack. The film will have a theatrical release on May 12.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Babu Sitara Ghattamaneni Sarkaru Vaari Paata Penny Song Telugu Film Telugu Actors Film Debut Instagram Child Actress Entertainment Sitara Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bangladesh Create History In South Africa

Bangladesh Create History In South Africa

UP MLC Elections: 4 SP Turncoats In BJP's 30 Candidates

UP MLC Elections: 4 SP Turncoats In BJP's 30 Candidates