Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Hopes To Make Her Father Proud

The makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ have released a teaser for their upcoming song, ‘Penny.’ The song's video, which features Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, has left Mahesh Babu fans speechless. Ghattamaneni makes her first appearance in a film in this video.

Ghattamaneni made her big screen debut with the film’s second song ‘Penny’ and she looked stunning in the music video. She wrote on her Instagram account that she is "super happy to have collaborated with" ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata's’ team after sharing the teaser.

She concluded her post writing that she hopes she makes her father proud. She wrote, “Nana, I hope I make you proud.”

Namrata Shirodkar, her mother and Mahesh Babu's wife, commented on her post with, “My little one. My little rock star.”

The second track from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is titled 'Penny.' Previously, the makers released 'Kalaavathi,' in which actress Keerthy Suresh also appeared. Ghattamaneni made an Instagram reel for 'Kalaavathi' earlier this year, in which she was seen performing the song's hook step.

Music composer S Thaman composed the film's soundtrack. The film will have a theatrical release on May 12.