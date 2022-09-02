Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Singer Bamba Bakya Passes Away Aged 49

Sending shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, popular singer Bamba Bakya, known for having sung several chartbusters, passed away on Thursday night. He was 49.

Bamba Bakya
Bamba Bakya indiatv

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 5:38 pm

Sending shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, popular singer Bamba Bakya, known for having sung several chartbusters, passed away on Thursday night. He was 49.

Reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the singer, who has rendered several hit songs including the opening lines of the recently released 'Ponni Nadhi' from Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

While Bakya is his original name, the singer was referred to as Bamba Bakya as he was able to render a song just like a sufi singer Bamba.

Before rendering film songs, Bamba Bakya was known for rendering devotional numbers.

Some of the songs that the singer is known for include 'Pullinangal' from Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' and 'Simtangaran' from Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar'.

Several stars from the Tamil film world have condoled the death of Bamba Bakya.

Actor Karthi tweeted: "Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss."

Actor Shanthanoo Baghyaraj too expressed his condolences on Twitter. He tweeted: "Loved his voice. Gone too soon."

Related stories

Raju Srivastava Put On Ventilator Again After Mild Fever

Nysa Devgan And Khushi Kapoor Party Together In Mumbai; Netizens Call Them ‘New BFFs In Town’

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Join Ambani Family To Celebrate Ganesh Visarjan Procession, Check Out Videos

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bamba Bakya Bakya Tamil Singer Tamil Singer Bakya Tamil Singer Bakya Death Tamil Cinema Ponniyin Selvan Ponniyin Selvan: Part One India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot