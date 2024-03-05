Sinead O'Connor's Estate Slams Donald Trump For Using Singer's Best-Selling Single At Rallies

The estate of the late Irish singer-songwriter-social activist Sinead O'Connor has denounced the Republican Party's presidential hopeful Donald Trump's use of her performance of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' at his recent campaign rallies, reports 'Variety'.

The single 'Nothing Compares 2 U' was a part of her best-selling 1990 album 'I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got', which sold seven million copies worldwide. It was voted the No. 1 world single of the year at the Billboard Music Awards.