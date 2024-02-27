Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Expecting A Baby In March

According to police, Moosewala left his house with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh at around 4:30 pm. He was driving his SUV to his aunt's house in Barnala. When he reached Jawaharke at 5:30 pm, two other cars intercepted and blocked his SUV. Around 30 rounds were fired during the incident, which also injured two other men. Moosewala fired back at the attackers using his gun.