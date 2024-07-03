Taking to his social media, Sidharth Malhotra issued a statement where he reacted to the fraudulent activities and scams that have taken place under his name. He wrote, “It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family, and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money. I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information. My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities.”