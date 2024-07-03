Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra Reacts After Fan Gets Duped Of Rs 50 Lakhs, Urges Everyone To Exercise Caution

Sidharth Malhotra has issued a statement against the fraudulent activities that are conducted under his name. His statement comes after a fan claimed to be duped of Rs 50 lakhs.

Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After a fan of Sidharth Malhotra claimed that he was duped of Rs 50 lakhs while getting insider information about him and his wife, Kiara Advani, the actor has finally reacted. The actor has issued a statement and has asked his fans to exercise caution. He mentioned that he does not support any of his fan pages claiming to take money to fetch information about him.

Taking to his social media, Sidharth Malhotra issued a statement where he reacted to the fraudulent activities and scams that have taken place under his name. He wrote, “It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family, and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money.  I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information. My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities.”

Take a look at the post shared by Sidharth Malhotra here.

The actor’s statement comes after a user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and claimed that he was duped of Rs 50 lakhs by a fan page made for Sidharth Malhotra. He mentioned that he had paid the fan page to get insider information about the actor and also to speak with Malhotra. He said, “I paid them weekly charges to get inside info & speak with Sid. Also, I bought Sid 3 gift hampers, which I found out were photoshopped. Apart from this, expenses were made to save Sid from death or torture. All this led to a loss of 50 lakhs.”

Malhotra and Advani married in February 2023. On the work front, Malhotra was last seen in ‘Yodha’, while Advani was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher
  2. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  3. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
  4. Delhi University: End-Term LLB Exams Postponed Night Before Scheduled Date
  5. Assam Floods Death Toll 56, Srinagar Hotter Than Delhi, Several Roads Shut In Himachal | Weather Updates
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  2. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  3. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
  4. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  5. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid