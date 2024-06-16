Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Drop Throwback Pics With Their 'Favourite Hero' Fathers

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday shared heartwarming posts for their fathers on the occasion of Father's Day, calling them their 'favourite hero'.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Photo: X
info_icon

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday shared heartwarming posts for their fathers on the occasion of Father's Day, calling them their 'favourite hero'.

Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his father, Sunil Malhotra, a former captain in the Merchant Navy. One photo shows the father-son duo in a candid conversation, another is a solo picture of his father in uniform, and the last is a childhood photograph of Sidharth with his dad.

The actor captioned the post with an adorable note, saying, "Happy Father's Day, Dad! You have been my favourite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humour, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan #MyDadMyCaptain #HappyFathersDay".

Kiara shared a monochrome picture with her father, Jagdeep Advani, who is a businessman, on Instagram stories. The photo shows Kiara wearing a saree and dancing with her father.

Kiara Advani on Instagram Stories
Kiara Advani on Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She captioned it: "My whole world, my hero... Happy Father’s Day, Dad." In another story, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress shared Sidharth's post and added, "Happy Father's Day to the best FIL." Sidharth and Kiara got married in February 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha' and 'Indian Police Force'. Kiara last starred in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and has 'Game Changer' and 'War 2' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; German Police Shoot Man With Axe
  2. ‘Why Should We Teach About Riots In School’: NCERT Director On Textbook Revisions
  3. CRS To Conduct 2-Day Inspection Of Railway Line As 'Dream Project' Inches Closer In J-K
  4. Karnataka Fuel Price Hike: Amid Row, CM Says Petrol, Diesel Rates Still Lower Than Many States
  5. Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Seeks Police Protection For Pipelines, BJP Protests, Jal Board Office Vandalised | Latest
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Gunaah’: 5 Pivotal Moments From Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, Zayn Ibad Khan’s Show On Love, Betrayal And Retribution
  2. How To Slay A Riveting Red Ensemble? B-Town Divas Share Some Inspiration
  3. Songwriters Hall Of Fame: Carrie Underwood, Priscilla Presley And Others Attend The Annual Awards Nite – View Pics
  4. 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Faces Two-Year Wait, Showrunner Explains Why
  5. ‘Sisterhood’: Enjoying The Joys Of Friendship To Remembering School Adventures – 5 Reasons Why This Should Be On Your Watch List
Sports News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women: Smriti Mandhana Brings Up Her Sixth ODI Century In Bengaluru
  2. ICC T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Surely Deliver, Believes Sanjay Manjrekar
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  4. AUS Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc Says Josh Hazlewood Comments Were 'Blown Out Of Proportion'
  5. Euro 2024: France Officials Urge Curb On Election Questions From Mbappe's News Conference
World News
  1. Feasibility Study On Proposal To Establish Land Connectivity With India In Final Stages, Says Sri Lankan President
  2. What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor That G7 Summit Commits To Promote?
  3. How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?
  4. Russian Forces Storm Detention Centre To Free Staff Taken Hostage, Kill IS-Linked Inmates
  5. 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Faces Two-Year Wait, Showrunner Explains Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow