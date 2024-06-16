Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Drop Throwback Pics With Their 'Favourite Hero' Fathers

She captioned it: "My whole world, my hero... Happy Father’s Day, Dad." In another story, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress shared Sidharth's post and added, "Happy Father's Day to the best FIL." Sidharth and Kiara got married in February 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha' and 'Indian Police Force'. Kiara last starred in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and has 'Game Changer' and 'War 2' in the pipeline.