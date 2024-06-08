Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra Posts Golden Hour Selfie, Asks If His 'Game Is On Point'

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra took a picture out of his travel diary as he shared a moment from the golden hour and asked if his selfie game was on point or not.

Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra took a picture out of his travel diary as he shared a moment from the golden hour and asked if his selfie game was on point or not.

Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. In the image, he is seen holding the camera while he showcased his right profile with a picturesque view of the sunset in the backdrop. The actor, who looks dapper in a white shirt in the image, seems to be sitting in an open-air restaurant with the sea as its view.

For the caption, he wrote, "Selfie game on point? #Sunset #traveldiary."

Sidharth, who got married to his ladylove Kiara Advani in 2023 after dating for a few years, started his career in the Hindi film industry as an assistant editor for Karan Johar's 2010 film 'My Name Is Khan'. He made his acting debut in 2012 with 'Student Of The Year'. He was then seen in films such as 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Ek Villain', 'Kapoor &amp; Sons', 'A Gentleman' and 'Shershaah' to name a few. The 39-year-old star made his debut in the OTT space with Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force'.

He was last seen on the silver screen in 'Yodha', an action thriller, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Demands SC-Monitored SIT Probe Into NEET 'Irregularities'
  2. End Of 'Negative' Politics: Akhilesh Yadav On LS Poll Results
  3. NEET Controversy: Aspiring Doctors Protest For 'Justice', Question NTA's Reasons For Grace Marks | Details
  4. Water Crisis: AAP Minister Alleges Haryana Is 'Blocking Delhi's Share'
  5. Several Trains Cancelled For Infrastructure Upgrade Work At Sealdah Station, Passengers Face Hardship
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra Posts Golden Hour Selfie, Asks If His 'Game Is On Point'
  2. Gauahar Khan Offers A Peek Into Mussoorie Holiday, Says She's In Love With The Hills
  3. Kabir Khan Opens Up On Why He Cast Kartik Aaryan As 'Chandu Champion'
  4. Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor (Male) For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' At Movified Screen Awards
  5. Jodie Turner-Smith Says Motherhood Helped Her Realise 'How Powerful' She Is
Sports News
  1. BAN Vs SL, T20 WC: 'Batters Know They Didn't Bat Well But Nothing To Worry', Says Skipper Shanto
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Preview: Windies Shake Off Batting
  3. Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024: Ronaldo Experience Key For 2016 Champions - Roberto Martinez
  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Shrugs Off Injury To Train Hard On Uneven Tracks With Kohli, Surya
  5. Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20 Preview: Scots Eye Top Spot In Group B
World News
  1. Los Angeles Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Man For Stealing Over 2,800 Expensive LEGO Sets
  2. What Is Happening In Sudan?
  3. US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police
  4. Biden’s Push To End The Gaza War
  5. Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become LoP In Lok Sabha; Seychelles VP Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony