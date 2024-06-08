Sidharth Malhotra Posts Golden Hour Selfie, Asks If His 'Game Is On Point'

Sidharth, who got married to his ladylove Kiara Advani in 2023 after dating for a few years, started his career in the Hindi film industry as an assistant editor for Karan Johar's 2010 film 'My Name Is Khan'. He made his acting debut in 2012 with 'Student Of The Year'. He was then seen in films such as 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Ek Villain', 'Kapoor & Sons', 'A Gentleman' and 'Shershaah' to name a few. The 39-year-old star made his debut in the OTT space with Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force'.