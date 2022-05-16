Monday, May 16, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra Injured While Shooting For Rohit Shetty's Series

Sidharth Malhotra got injured while filming Rohit Shetty's upcoming show, Indian Police Force. The actor was involved in an on-set mishap while filming "some insane action sequences."

Updated: 16 May 2022 3:47 pm

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently filming for director Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' in Goa. Today, the actor resorted to social media to post a photo with the filmmaker after sustaining an injury during filming action sequences. 

In the photograph, he can be seen revealing the wounded markings on his arm, as the director smiles. He said in the caption, "#RohitShetty action hero equals genuine sweat and blood! Rohit sir is filming some amazing action sequences in Goa... #IndianPoliceForce #GoaShoot"

Shetty, on the other hand, shared a photo of himself in the action. He is seen lying on his stomach on the top of a boat, holding a large camera. He wrote in the caption, "Action Mode!!! Goa!!! THE INDIAN POLICE FORCE" 

With this online series, Malhotra will make his OTT debut. 

He will soon be seen in the films 'Yodha' and 'Mission Majnu.’

Sidharth Malhotra Rohit Shetty Bollywood Indian Police Force
