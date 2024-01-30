Shubhangi Atre Shares Her Experience Playing A Robotic Humanoid Character

Talking about the same, Shubhangi Atre said: “Each week, we strive to bring our audience fresh, captivating, and entertaining content. Our dedicated team of writers and creatives worked tirelessly to infuse humour into the storyline, eliciting laughter from our viewers. In one of our recent episodes, we had an AI-driven plot in line with the current AI trend.”

In the episode, Angoori turns into a robot. It so happens that Angoori, overwhelmed with tasks, receives an AI robot from Saxena (Saanand Verma). Unaware of its vulnerability to liquids, she unintentionally gives it water, resulting in the malfunctioning robot insulting Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) and mistreating Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour), causing chaos and distress.