Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shriya Pilgaonkar Wraps Up 'Taaza Khabar' Shoot

Disney+ Hotstar show 'Taaza Khabar' features Shriya Pilgaonkar, J D Chakravarthy and Deven Bhojani among others. It also marks the OTT debut of YouTube star Bhuvan Bam.

Shriya Pilgaonkar
Shriya Pilgaonkar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 4:52 pm

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped up shoot for the comedy-drama 'Taaza Khabar', which also stars Bhuvan Bam, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur and Shilpa Shukla.

Pilgaonkar will be seen in the role of a sex worker in the upcoming comedy-drama series.


On wrapping up the show, Pilgaonkar says, "Shooting for 'Taaza Khabar' has been a super fun experience. I love comedy - dramas and it's a genre I haven't really done. I play a sex worker."

"My character and look are completely different from what I've done which made this process even more fulfilling. I've loved working with Bhuvan and this entire cast and crew who are so talented and hardworking. We've had a blast shooting for this and I can't wait for the audience to watch it," she added. 

On the work front, Pilgaonkar is on a roll with exciting projects. She will be seen in 'Crackdown' Season 2, 'The Gone Game Season 2', film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' to name a few.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Father’s Day: Shriya Pilgaonkar Opens Up On Her Bond With Dad Sachin Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar: Don't Want To Give People A Chance To Stereotype Me

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Shriya Pilgaonkar Bhuvan Bam OTT Debut Taaza Khabar Disney+Hotstar Shoot Wrap Shriya Pilgaonkar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points