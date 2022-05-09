Bhuvan Bam To Make His OTT Debut With 'Taaza Khabar'

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam announced his OTT debut on Wednesday. Bam disclosed the project's title, 'Taaza Khabar,' by posting two photos on his Instagram account. Later this year, the show will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing the pictures, Bam wrote, “Need your wishes for my OTT debut. Your constant support’s been a boon for me. New stuff this year." Bam is seen holding 'Taaza Khabar's script in the first image. He also posted an image of the script.

'Taaza Khabar,' as seen in the photo shared by Bam, will be produced by BB Ki Vines Productions and written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

"Tu kya sahi banda hai (You are such a nice person)," actor Viraj Ghilani commented. "Love, Love, and More Love," wrote filmmaker Guneet Monga. "Bahut Saara Pyar Bhuvan," remarked actor Anup Soni. "All the best, Bhuvan, you're going to shine in this too," one fan said. "Watching you grow from that one YouTube video to here is magical," added another.

Bam made his acting debut last year in 'Dhindora,' a web series in which he played nine avatars of himself.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, when asked why he chose YouTube over any other OTT platform, he responded, “First, it would have been unfair to go to my audience, who have watched all my content for free till now, and ask for money. Also, it was a conscious effort to tell people that YouTube is not only for sketches, music or roast videos."

He added that he had been receiving a lot of acting offers over the years. “I’ve been conceptualising the web series since 2017. During that period, I got a lot of film and web series offers but I chose not to take them."