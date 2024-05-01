Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'

Two of the industry’s most adored and talented singers, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, caused a stir among their huge fan bases, not by collaborating on a song, but by sharing two selfies from inside an airplane.
The two singers jointly took to their Instagram handles to drop two photos. In the first one, the duo embraced each other, beaming for the camera. Sunidhi donned a black and white shirt for her journey, while Shreya opted for a cream-coloured one. Both adorned dark sunglasses. In the subsequent selfie, the singers struck a playful pout.
Shreya captioned the post, “SC SG break the Internet.” In the comments section, Sunidhi wrote, “This flight was super fun!!! Love you.”
Following the singers’ selfie drop, fans flooded the comments section with excitement and admiration.
One user wrote, “My playlist in a photograph.” Another user commented, “Too much talent in a frame man… You both are legends n our fav.” A third wrote, “Two legendary Queens in one frame.” One person wrote, “Reincarnation of Asha Bhosle & Late Lata ji.” Another added, “Aah love this!! We need a collab.” One more chimed in and said, “The flight must have been a musical journey.”
Not just netizens, even fellow singers commented. Reacting to the post, Vishal Dadlani wrote, “I want to be on that plane! Just to listen to the conversation!” Badshah’s comment read, “Damnnnnnn.” Salim Merchant commented, “Two of my favourite artists.” Meanwhile, Jonita Gandhi said, “Like this comment if you’re simping for a 2024 collab between these two.”
Sunidhi Chauhan, loved by the entire country, captivates the music world with her powerful and energetic voice, leaving a memorable mark wherever she sings. She boasts an impressive list of hits, including ‘Dance Pe Chance,’ ‘Kamli,’ ‘Desi Girl,’ ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani,’ ‘Beedi,’ among many others.
Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal is widely regarded as one of the country’s top singers. Her voice is often seen as the epitome of musical excellence. The five-time National Awards winner’s discography is equally remarkable, including ‘Piyu Bole,’ ‘Barso Re,’ ‘Manwa Lage,’ ‘Ghar More Pardesiya,’ ‘Saibo,’ and many more.