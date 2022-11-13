Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shraddha Srinath Goes To Ranthambhore, Falls In Love With The Experience!

Actress Shraddha Srinath, who has acted in several critically acclaimed films, including the Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai', has just put out a post about her first safari at the Ranthambore National Park.

Shraddha Srinath
Shraddha Srinath Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 1:20 pm

Actress Shraddha Srinath, who has acted in several critically acclaimed films, including the Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Nerkonda Paarvai', has just put out a post about her first safari at the Ranthambore National Park.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video shot during her safari at the National park.

She wrote: "It was my very first safari. I didn't understand it at first, but I sensed something exciting was about to transpire as our driver sped up several notches and hit a curve on the dirt track with an intensity that only a good old gypsy and a forest veteran can handle."

"And there she was, around the curve, minding her own business, impervious to the human gaze - tigeress Riddhi. I thought I would experience fear, or awe. But I felt invisible. Like I didn't exist in the eyes of this beautiful beast. Felt ignored. Maybe that's how cats are right? They make you clamour for attention? Gosh."

"And the safari drivers. They slow down while they cross other vehicles and exchange bits of information about sightings. 'Go this way' or 'we didn't see anything but I hope you do' or '121 was spotted here this morning' or a simple but effective 'good luck'. They live and breathe it. The forest is enormous but they know it at the back of their hands. How do they even know which tiger is which? Fascinating stuff."

"Oh and the next morning, we saw a group of deer fleeing for their lives. Soon enough, there was a tiger following in their path. The tiger looked tired and hungry. Wonder if it's still hungry."

"Three safaris at Ranthambore and multiple sightings. Maybe it's beginners luck but I'm going to try it everywhere now. With blessings from hon. Varun Aditya and very warm hospitality extended by Ravindra, my trip to Sawai Madhopur/ Ranthambore national park was just how I wished it would be."

Related stories

Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Shraddha Srinath To Star In Lionsgate India Studios' First Feature Film

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Cinema Movies Celebs Chennai Indian Cinema Instagram Shooting Film Industry Actor/Actress Shraddha Srinath Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material