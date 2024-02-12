Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar Reunite After ‘Long Time’; Fans Hail ‘Preeran’

Known for their on-screen chemistry as Preeta and Karan, the ‘Kundali Bhagya’ co-stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently met at an event, and their reunion has set social media abuzz with adoration for the duo.

The show stars Shraddha as Dr Preeta, while Dheeraj played the role of Karan Luthra. Currently Shakti Anand is portraying the character of Karan.