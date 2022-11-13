Shekhar Suman Has A Laugh, Compares Housemates With 'Chickens'

Shekhar Suman will be seen roasting the contestants in his hilarious style during the Children's Day special episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' in his segment 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'.

Shekhar says that the Bigg Boss house is like a school where housemates are like students and Bigg Boss is their principal. He also takes a dig at Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot, explaining what kind of students they are.

Pointing towards MC Stan, he says: "I just do rap in the beginning and later I talk sensible, so MC Stan, we both cannot be compared."

He adds: "Bigg Boss house is like a school and all the contestants here are like students."

Shekhar goes on to compare Ankit with a student who was once asked to be silent in the classroom by a teacher, then, despite the fact that the teacher changed, he followed the same rule.

He added: "Sumbul is that student who cries even if she gets full marks thinking 'why Shalin gave me one flower less, what is lacking in me'."

The host further says that Shalin wants to be friends with Tina Datta but she is showing no interest in him.

"Neither she is showing simple interest nor compound interest in Shalin."

The host also says jokingly that if one notices, Bigg Boss contestants are like 'chickens'.

"They are grilled by Salman Khan, roasted by me and finally they eat each other during the fight," he says.

Later, Shekhar shows childhood photographs of the housemates and asks them to identify the person based on their appearance. This makes the contestants nostalgic, and they all enjoy their childhood memories.

Apart from this, three children come inside the Bigg Boss house and act like Priyanka, Ankit and Shalin.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.