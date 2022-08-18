Shehnaaz Gill Finally Breaks Silence On Her Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal, Asks ‘Media Jhooth Kyun Bolti Hai’

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name ever since she featured in controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, and she keeps making headlines every now and then. However, according to recent reports, it is being said that she is dating dancer, choreographer, actor and television presenter Raghav Juyal. Rumours are rife that they are quite close to each other and their fans keep prodding them every now and then.

Now on Wednesday, when Shehnaaz made an appearance at her brother Shehbaz Badesha's song launch event in Mumbai, she was asked to comment on her link-up reports during a media interaction. To which she replied, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi.”

Shehnaaz, who looked stunning in a black crop top teamed with black shorts and red blazer, can be heard saying the same in a video posted on social media. Check it out:

She also stopped the media from asking her personal questions and said that when she makes an appearance for her own project, she would answer their questions.

Work wise, she will be seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.