Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a civil marriage ceremony last month in the presence of their family and friends. The marriage grabbed eyeballs because Sonakshi’s brother, Luv, was not seen at the wedding. Recently, Luv took to his social media and confirmed that he did not attend the wedding. He also implied that he skipped the wedding because he did not support the couple. However, just hours after his comment, Shatrughan Sinha took to his social media and called Sonakshi and Zaheer a ‘made for each other couple.’
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Shatrughan Sinha penned a note where he thanked people for blessing Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. He called them a ‘made for each other couple’. The actor-turned-politician wrote, “Thanking everyone for their blessings love & warm congratulatory messages. But most touched to have received extremely heartwarming affectionate wishes from most learned, intellectual par excellence the great #ArunShourie elder brother, statesman #YashwantSinha & of course the most deserving, Magsaysay Award winner #RavishKumar for the 'made for each other' couple #SonakshiSinha & #ZaheerIqbal. #SinhaParivar”
Take a look at the tweet shared by Shatrughan Sinha here.
Shatrughan’s comment comes after Luv Sinha confirmed his absence at his sister’s wedding. In his tweet, he wrote, “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team.” He also shared a news article that talked about Zaheer’s father’s alleged suspicious activities. While Luv skipped the wedding, Kussh was seen enjoying himself at the celebration.
Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot after dating each other for seven years. The couple opted for a registered marriage which was followed by a star-studded reception.