Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a civil marriage ceremony last month in the presence of their family and friends. The marriage grabbed eyeballs because Sonakshi’s brother, Luv, was not seen at the wedding. Recently, Luv took to his social media and confirmed that he did not attend the wedding. He also implied that he skipped the wedding because he did not support the couple. However, just hours after his comment, Shatrughan Sinha took to his social media and called Sonakshi and Zaheer a ‘made for each other couple.’