Luv Sinha Confirms He Skipped Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: The Reasons Are Very Clear

Now Luv has shared that article and broke his silence on not attending the wedding of his sister Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. He mentioned that his decision to skip the wedding was because he would not “associate with some people no matter what.” He reposted a media column on X, which mentioned a passage talking about the groom’s father. In the paragraph Luv chose to post, there were claims about Zaheer Iqbal’s father’s “proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the ‘washing machine.'”