Luv Sinha Confirms He Skipped Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: The Reasons Are Very Clear

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a registered marriage on June 23 in the presence of close family and friends at her Bandra apartment. It was later reported that Sonakshi’s brother Luv Sinha did not attend her wedding, and in fact, an online article claimed that his absence can be connected to 'a rumour about the groom’s antecedents'.
Now Luv has shared that article and broke his silence on not attending the wedding of his sister Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. He mentioned that his decision to skip the wedding was because he would not “associate with some people no matter what.” He reposted a media column on X, which mentioned a passage talking about the groom’s father. In the paragraph Luv chose to post, there were claims about Zaheer Iqbal’s father’s “proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the ‘washing machine.'”
“Apparently, one reason for anxiety was a rumour about the groom’s antecedents. With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai, which was rumoured to have ended rather abruptly,” Luv commented on it, and thanked the journalist for their “research”.
Luv further added, “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer’s registered marriage was followed by a star-studded celebration at Mumbai’s Bastian. While Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, were part of the big day, but her brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, had given it a miss.
Later, Kussh Sinha clarified that he was part of the ceremony, but called it a “sensitive time for the family.” He told News 18, “I was present and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.”