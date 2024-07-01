Luv Sinha Slams 'Online Campaign' Saying He Didn't Attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

After dating for seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal solidified their relationship on June 23. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actress' Bandra apartment with family and close friends in attendance. Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a lavish wedding reception at a posh venue in Mumbai on the same day. At their wedding and reception, Sonakshi's brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, weren't seen which became a talking point on social media. Later, in an interview Luv asked time to respond. He has now reacted to the 'online campaign' that trolled him for not attending his sister's wedding.