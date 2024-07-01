Luv Sinha Slams 'Online Campaign' Saying He Didn't Attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

After dating for seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal solidified their relationship on June 23. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actress' Bandra apartment with family and close friends in attendance. Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a lavish wedding reception at a posh venue in Mumbai on the same day. At their wedding and reception, Sonakshi's brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, weren't seen which became a talking point on social media. Later, in an interview Luv asked time to respond. He has now reacted to the 'online campaign' that trolled him for not attending his sister's wedding.
On Sunday, Luv Sinha, took to his Instagram handle to react to the speculations surrounding his absence at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. In his note, Luv wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first."
Earlier, while responding to his absence from his sister's wedding, he told Hindustan Times, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking."
In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Kussh Sinha also reacted to his nonattendance at the wedding. Pointing out an article from a publication, he called it “misleading information'' and said, “It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there''.
Meanhile, actor politician Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a hospital after he had a strong fever. Luv confirmed it to PTI and said, “My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover, and we could have his yearly tests done as well.”