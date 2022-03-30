Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sharon Stone To Play Villain In ‘Blue Beetle’

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone will be seen playing the role of Victoria Kord in ‘Blue Beetle’

Sharon Stone To Play Villain In ‘Blue Beetle’
Sharon Stone Credit: Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 1:22 pm

Actress Sharon Stone will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Blue Beetle’. The actress will be playing the villain in the film and buzz is that a new character has been created for Stone.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Stone will be seen playing the role of Victoria Kord. The announcement of Stone being part of ‘Blue Beetle’ was first reported by The Wrap. The report also stated that actor Raoul Max Trujillo will play Carapax, the Indestructible Man in the film. 

Related stories

'Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness' To Be One Of Longest Marvel Movies With 148 Minutes Runtime

Iman Vellani Starrer 'Ms Marvel' To Be Released On OTT In June

Hollywood Star Sharon Stone To Host Laureus Sports Awards Ceremony

The film will also star ‘Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña. Maridueña is all set to play the role of teenager Jaime Reyes. In the film Reyes gains superpowers when he encounters Alien armour. 

This is not Stone's first collaboration with DC.  She was part of the 2004 Halle Berry film called ‘Catwoman’. Stone was appreciated for her role in the film Basic Instinct (1992). After this, she went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Martin Scorsese’s Casino (1995). Stone also bagged an Emmy for her cameo role in ABC’s ‘The Practice’ back in 2004. She will also be seen in the upcoming second season of HBO’s 'The Flight Attendant'. The show is all set to release on April 21.

‘Blue Beetle’ is no ordinary film and is touted to be the first one of DC’s projects to cast a Latino hero. The film is all set to hit screens on August 18 next year. The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto, who is known for his project ‘Charm City Kings’. Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who also penned the ‘Scarface’ remake and Sony’s ‘Miss Bala’, has written the screenplay for ‘Blue Beetle’. The film is being produced by John Rickard.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sharon Stone Blue Beetle Disney Raoul Max Trujillo Xolo Maridueña Film Announcement Hollywood Angel Manuel Soto Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer Sharon Stone Raoul Max Trukillo Xolo Maridueña Angel Manuel Soto Gareth Dunner Alcocer Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

10 Steps To Follow To Add A New Nominee To Your EPFO Account

10 Steps To Follow To Add A New Nominee To Your EPFO Account

Rajasthan Will Soon Celebrate 73 Years Of Rajasthan Diwas

Rajasthan Will Soon Celebrate 73 Years Of Rajasthan Diwas