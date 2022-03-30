Sharon Stone To Play Villain In ‘Blue Beetle’

Actress Sharon Stone will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Blue Beetle’. The actress will be playing the villain in the film and buzz is that a new character has been created for Stone.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Stone will be seen playing the role of Victoria Kord. The announcement of Stone being part of ‘Blue Beetle’ was first reported by The Wrap. The report also stated that actor Raoul Max Trujillo will play Carapax, the Indestructible Man in the film.

The film will also star ‘Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña. Maridueña is all set to play the role of teenager Jaime Reyes. In the film Reyes gains superpowers when he encounters Alien armour.

This is not Stone's first collaboration with DC. She was part of the 2004 Halle Berry film called ‘Catwoman’. Stone was appreciated for her role in the film Basic Instinct (1992). After this, she went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Martin Scorsese’s Casino (1995). Stone also bagged an Emmy for her cameo role in ABC’s ‘The Practice’ back in 2004. She will also be seen in the upcoming second season of HBO’s 'The Flight Attendant'. The show is all set to release on April 21.

‘Blue Beetle’ is no ordinary film and is touted to be the first one of DC’s projects to cast a Latino hero. The film is all set to hit screens on August 18 next year. The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto, who is known for his project ‘Charm City Kings’. Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who also penned the ‘Scarface’ remake and Sony’s ‘Miss Bala’, has written the screenplay for ‘Blue Beetle’. The film is being produced by John Rickard.