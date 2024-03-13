Sharad Kelkar Feels 'Honoured' To Lend His Voice For 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine', Opens Up On Challenges

Sharad added, ''When you do an audio series, the audio has to have so much of clarity and strength that with the sound only people can picturize or imagine that character. That was the first target I had that the voice has to be so powerful and with the name and character which people have understood or seen or maybe they have read or the comic they have seen, it should not be very varied, it should be very close to it. At the same time through my voice they should be able to see Wolverine in that. So, it was a little mix of it as there's no video to it''. The 'Tanhaji' actor also thanked the entire production team. ''They have created such a beautiful sound design with the whole series. That also helps a lot. So, the idea of voice acting is that people should visualize the world and the atmosphere,'' he said.