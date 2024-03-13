Sharad Kelkar Feels 'Honoured' To Lend His Voice For 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine', Opens Up On Challenges

Actor Sharad Kelkar has made his debut on Audible's in the Hindi version of fourth season of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine'. The series is currently streaming on Audible. The podcast, directed by Mantra Mugdh has provided listeners a never-before auditory experience. Earlier, actors like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vrajesh Hirjee among others have lent their voice to Marvel's characters. Sharad is happy to be part of this Audible series and in an interview with Outlook India, he shared his experience , the challenges he faced and a lot more.
We all know that Kelkar is a seasoned voice over artist. He has lent his voice for films like 'Baahubali Franchise', 'The Legend Of Hanuman', 'Salaar', and 'Adipurush' among others. On lending his voice for Wolverine, Sharad said, ''First of all I love Wolverine and it's a great association between MCU and and Audible. It has other actors like Kareena and Jaideep. So, it's a great honour to work with all of them and being a part of it.''
Talking about the challenges, he said, ''This is my first experience because earlier whatever I dubbed for films or series, there's some face to it. So, in that case normally, 60-70 % of your job is done by the actor and then the remaining 30% you do. Here everything is yours. You have to create, laugh, emote, and understand. It completely depends on the voice actor who is doing. So, for me it was very challenging but at the same time, I love the comic and I love the character, so, it was more exciting for me.''
Sharad added, ''When you do an audio series, the audio has to have so much of clarity and strength that with the sound only people can picturize or imagine that character. That was the first target I had that the voice has to be so powerful and with the name and character which people have understood or seen or maybe they have read or the comic they have seen, it should not be very varied, it should be very close to it. At the same time through my voice they should be able to see Wolverine in that. So, it was a little mix of it as there's no video to it''. The 'Tanhaji' actor also thanked the entire production team. ''They have created such a beautiful sound design with the whole series. That also helps a lot. So, the idea of voice acting is that people should visualize the world and the atmosphere,'' he said.
He continued, ''If there's a wind sound people should feel that wind. If the character is getting a beating they should feel that 'yeah he is getting a beating' or if he's attacking or he's emotional, people should feel that emotion. That's the challenge in an audio series and that's very interesting for any actor.''