Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain Salute Pankaj Udhas: 'Took Ghazal To Masses'

Tabla maestro and percussionist Zakir Hussain, who was also present at Pankaj's residence, paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul. "You all know why we have come here. Pankaj bhaiya is not only a diamond of our country, but a renowned artist. But above all, he was a great human being. The love he has given to all of you, and the happiness he has given to the entire country through his music, there is no parallel to it. We love Pankaj bhaiya and his family so much," he said.