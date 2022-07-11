Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Shakuntalam Producer Creates Buzz About First-Look Poster Of Samantha Prabhu-Starrer

'Shakuntalam' is based on Kalidasa's same-named play about Shakuntala and Dushyanta's epic love story. Actor Dev Mohan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu feature in the movie.

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 7:22 pm

The first look poster for actor Dev Mohan's epic love saga 'Shakuntalam' will be released soon. Producer Neelima Guna took to Instagram for a little interactive session, in which she stated that the 'Shakuntalam' crew has been waiting to reveal exciting details.

The creators of the next mythological film will soon release an exclusive poster showing Mohan, who plays Dushyanta, Shakuntala's love interest, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Abhijinana Shakuntalam is Kalidasa's most famous work, as a ballet, as a play, and in numerous other formats, this theme has been displayed," Guna said, sharing further details on how Shakuntalam is being developed to amaze millennials.

"We wanted to make it interesting to millennials, with interesting backdrops, beautiful canvas, and relatable emotions. It was a challenge by itself", Guna conveyed.

'Shakuntalam', is based on Shakuntala and Dushyanta's epic love story, which is an adaptation of the 'Aadi Parva' of the epic Mahabharata.

[With Inputs From IANS]

