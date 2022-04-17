Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Samantha Wraps The Dubbing For Her Mythological Drama 'Shaakuntalam'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen playing her first ever mythological role in 'Shaakuntalam' directed by Gunashekhar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram/ @samantharuthprabhuoffl

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 5:41 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to give back-to-back movies this year. She finished the shoot for ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ directed by Vignesh Shivan along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathu. Now she has also finished dubbing for director Gunashekar’s upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’. 

Samantha's story
Samantha's story Instagram/ @samantharuthprabhuoffl

The movie will be a fresh representation of the popular love saga of princess Shakuntala and king Dushyanta written by Kalidas. The production began in February 2021 and the project made buzz every since, according to Pinkvilla. The first look was released earlier, in which Prabhu looked beautiful in a white saree. It will be the first time for the actress to play a mythological character and the fans are excited to see it. 

‘Shaakuntalam’ also stars Dev Mohan as the king and actor Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha, will make her debut in the role of Prince Bharata. The Telugu mythological drama will also see actors Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Varshini Sounderajan. 

The film is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions. The actress also has ‘Yashoda’ directed by pair of Hari and Harish. The shoot is underway for the film. She also has Bollywood film alongside Varun Dhawan titled ‘Citadel’ and Hollywood project ‘Arrangements of Love’ with John Philips.

