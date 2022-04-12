Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ Accused Of Plagiarism

Actor Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ has been accused of plagiarism. Writer Rajneesh Jaiswal has claimed that the story of the film actually belongs to him.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Jaiswal has filed a case against the makers of the film. He has alleged that the story of the movie is his. The matter is in the court as of now and the makers are yet to address the matter.

Meanwhile, the release date of the film has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. It was scheduled to release soon and has been delayed once again. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, which was slated to release on April 14 this year, has been postponed by a week and will now be released on April 22. The makers are yet to talk about why the film has been delayed. Before this, the movie was earlier supposed to release in December, last year. But it was postponed due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

‘Jersey’ will feature Kapoor in the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen. Apart from him, the movie will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. The film is said to be the remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama ‘Jersey’ starring superstar Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead.