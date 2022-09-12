Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Shahid Kapoor Dances With Mira Rajput On Her Birthday; Ishaan Khatter And Kunal Kemmu's Bhangra Cannot Be Missed

Days after Mira Rajput's birthday, Shahid Kapoor has shared an unseen video from the party and it certainly has grabbed eyeballs. 

Unseen video from Mira Rajput's birthday bash
Unseen video from Mira Rajput's birthday bash Instagram

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:57 pm

After celebrating daughter Misha's birthday last month followed by son Zain's birthday earlier this month, actor Shahid Kapoor turned host yet again on September 7 when he threw a birthday bash for wife Mira Rajput. The couple were joined by her in-laws Pankaj Kapur, Neliima Azeem, Supriya Pathak, and his brother Ishaan Khatter. 

Apart from the family members, also seen at the party were Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh and Kunal Kemmu among others. 

While a day after the bash, Mira shared some unseen pictures from her birthday, Shahid, on Sunday, treated his fans with a video from her party, where the couple is seen dancing to the popular ‘Sholay’ song, ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’, with their friends. All of them are seen jumping and dancing in a circle. 

Seeing the video, Hrithik Roshan commented on Shahid's post, “Fav song . Haha” Check out the video here:

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu are seen doing Bhangra and they manage to catch everyone’s attention. Clearly, the two actors seem to be having a party of their own. 

Many fans too commented on the ‘chill vibe’ of the video. One user wrote, “I want to be in this group,” while others wrote how they loved the song they were all dancing to. 

Shahid’s wife Mira turned 28 on September 7.

