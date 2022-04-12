Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Starts Work On His Debut Web Series

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut but in a different way. The superstar's son will be writing a web series as well as directing it.

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Credit: Outlook

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 1:51 pm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son is all set to helm his own web series as well as a feature film. The young filmmaker has been working hard for the same and the work on the web series has already begun, according to reports. 

Pinkvilla reported that Aryan Khan is very passionate about the project and has already started interacting with the team for the same. “Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge of the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon,” a source close to the development was quoted
as saying. 

Shah Rukh Khan has always spoken about how Aryan Khan has never wanted to act. He has always been passionate about being behind the camera and has been working for the same, Shah Rukh Khan has said earlier. “He’s writing, directing and learning stuff for four years. It’s one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California to become a filmmaker. My daughter wants to act. She also has to attend a four-year course in theatre. I think both of them should study,” Shah Rukh Khan had earlier told DNA. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is all set to enter the industry. She will soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web series, which is based on Archie Comics. Pictures of her look were also leaked sometime back.

