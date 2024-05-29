Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Post For KKR 'Champs' After IPL Win, Netizens Question His Silence Over Attacks On Rafah

Shah Rukh Khan penned a note as Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024. Netizens took to the comments to question the actor's silence on Palestine.

Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan with the Kolkata Knight Riders team Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Indian Premiere League ended with a bang recently. The league saw Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders lifting the trophy as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Khan has now taken to Instagram to congratulate his team. The actor shared a picture with the team and penned a note for the players.

Taking to his Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with the Kolkata Knight Riders team after they lifted the trophy. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “To my boys…. my team…. my champs…. these blessed candles of the night…. My Stars…of KKR. I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together.”

Take a look at the post here.

Khan thanked captain Gautam Gambhir and other people who led the team to their win. He continued, “This team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration. GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team…. u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team…. but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop!”

The post has fetched over 338K likes. While the actor celebrated the win, netizens called the actor out for his silence on Rafah attacks. One user wrote, “Should have posted something in support of Palestine like other celebrities.” A second user commented, “Why are you silent on Palestine?” A third user mentioned, “TALK ABOUT PALESTINE.”

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘King’ where he will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

