Khan thanked captain Gautam Gambhir and other people who led the team to their win. He continued, “This team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration. GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team…. u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team…. but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop!”