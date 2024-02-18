Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Ripped Physique As He Goes Shirtless In Aryan Khan's Ad

Known for his charismatic presence both on and off the screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again captivated fans by flaunting his chiseled physique in a shirtless appearance as he takes the center stage in an advertisement, promoting his son Aryan’s fashion venture.

Turning muse for his son’s fashion brand D’YAVOL X, SRK shared the new ad campaign on his social media account, wherein we can see his ripped look from the 2023 action thriller ‘Pathaan’.