Shah Rukh Khan Announces Schedule Wrap Of 'Dunki' In Saudi Arabia. Watch

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 11:44 am

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram on Wednesday to announce the wrap-up filming for his upcoming film 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia. He posted a video from the shoot location and extended his heartfelt gratitude towards the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture. 

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black coat in the video while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He said, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

He further thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of Dunki. He added that it was ‘lovely’ shooting Dunki and further thanked the government for letting them film at the ‘spectacular locations’ of their country.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh added to the caption of the post, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth…” Reacting to the actor’s sweet gesture, a fan wrote in the comment section, “You just made my day.” “Dunki giving classic masterpiece vibe already,” added another person. Many fans also praised Shah Rukh’s look in the video. A person said, “Yahi look permanent rakh lo Khan sahab MashAllah se bohat handsome lag rahe ho (Make this your permanent look. You look too handsome).”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It has Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh. Earlier, the film’s team was seen filming in London. The project was initially announced in April 2022.

Apart from 'Dunki', Shah Rukh will also be next seen in Pathaan.

