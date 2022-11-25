Satish Kaushik On 'Patna Shukla': 'I'm Playing A Judge For The First Time In My Career'

Having portrayed several memorable characters in his film career spanning more than four decades, actor Satish Kaushik is excited to embark on a new journey and a role that he hasn't played on screen before.

Essaying the character of a judge for the first time in Arbaaz Khan's production 'Patna Shukla,' the veteran and successful filmmaker has commenced filming for the movie in Bhopal, directed by Vivek Budakoti, also featuring Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Satish Kaushik informs, "I am playing the role of a judge for the first time in my career. Though my character - Arun Kr Jha is a respectable judge, he is also a hen-pecked husband! It's a quirky role that way... who thinks that Raveena's (Tandon) character is not apt to be a lawyer but he appreciates her when she fights for a good cause."

"It is a very nice, sweet character which is important to the script and takes the narrative ahead. We are currently shooting for the movie in Bhopal in such lovely weather."

The veteran actor will be sharing the screen space with Raveena Tandon after a long time. "We have done a few successful films together in the past including 'Pardesi Babu', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Rajaji', 'Aunty No 1' and 'Gharwali Baharwali'. We jell very well off screen to the extent that I call her Raveenay and she calls me Satishay out of sheer love and respect for each other. I am very excited to work with her again in 'Patna Shukla'," he adds.

Satish is simultaneously shooting for Arbaaz Khan's 'Patna Shukla' and Salman Khan Productions' 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan'.