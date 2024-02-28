Sargun disclosed that even though she hasn’t met the ‘Pathaan’ star, he recorded a sweet video for her, assuring a potential collaboration in the future. “Ravi told Shah Rukh sir, ‘My wife loves you but she won’t meet you till the time you work with her.’ I have a video that Ravi recorded in which Shah Rukh sir said, ‘I will work with you very soon and wishing and hoping that this comes true for you.’ I have that video and whenever I will work with him, I will announce that project with this video. This is the madness of my manifestation. There are some dreams that you only like when they get completed,” she went on to say.