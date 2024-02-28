There are millions of people all across the globe who dream of meeting the global superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Not only the common man, but also many celebrities have aspirations of sharing screen space with Khan, and Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta is one of them. She had not one, but many chances to meet the King Khan himself, but she chose not to. As shocking as that sounds, she has now revealed the reason behind it.
The actress revealed that her husband-actor Ravi Dubey, had the opportunity to shoot with Khan, but she deliberately chose not to grab the opportunity to meet him. She told Connect FM Canada, “I got the opportunity to meet Shah Rukh Khan many times. Shah Rukh sir has shot with my husband Ravi two-three times on a show. Ravi declared at home one day, ‘Tomorrow Shah Rukh Khan is coming to my set,’ but I didn’t go. When his film ‘Dilwale’ was about to release, he came on the set of Ravi’s show ‘Jamai Raja’ for the second time. I didn’t go even then.”
Sargun disclosed that even though she hasn’t met the ‘Pathaan’ star, he recorded a sweet video for her, assuring a potential collaboration in the future. “Ravi told Shah Rukh sir, ‘My wife loves you but she won’t meet you till the time you work with her.’ I have a video that Ravi recorded in which Shah Rukh sir said, ‘I will work with you very soon and wishing and hoping that this comes true for you.’ I have that video and whenever I will work with him, I will announce that project with this video. This is the madness of my manifestation. There are some dreams that you only like when they get completed,” she went on to say.
The ‘Baliku Vadhu’ actress further elaborated on her admiration for the actor. She went on to share how her journey into acting was inspired by watching him on-screen, and that, she learned the craft of acting through his performances.
Work-wise, she will next be seen in the Punjabi film titled ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri,’ which is set to have a theatrical release on March 15.