'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film

'Sarfira', starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, was released in theatres on July 12. It is the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning 2020 Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru', that starred Suriya. 'Sarfira' is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original, based on the life of Capt Gopinath, who founded India’s first low-cost airline. 'Sarfira' received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences and performances by the cast are also raved. However, it failed to impress with box office numbers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Sarfira' collected only Rs 2.40 crore nett on its opening day.