Sara Ali Khan To Mahima Makwana To Janhvi Kapoor – 5 Bollywood Beauties Who’ve Switched Their Vacay Mode On

As the year-end is approaching, celebs have almost completed their shoots and are planning for a vacation through the winter months. Here are 5 B-Town beauties who’ve already switched on their vacay modes.

Janhvi Kapoor, Mahima Makwana, Sara Ali Khan
Janhvi Kapoor, Mahima Makwana, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 2:10 pm

It is the holiday season in Bollywood. The new generation of Bollywood divas surely know how to glam up during their holidays.

Here are the picturesque images of the celebs getting their vacay on.

Janhvi Kapoor

After wrapping up her shoot for Bawal, Jahnvi is seen unwinding with friends in Poland. She took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures. She posted pictures of herself being one with nature donning a brown two-piece outfit, while trekking and enjoying the scenic beauty that the magnificent landscape has to offer. Her recent mystery thriller Mili has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences.

Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana enjoys her vacation in England. She posted a picture enjoying the beach wind wearing a multi-coloured floral dress. The actress is seen having a peaceful moment as she takes in the atmosphere at the cliffs of Beachy Head. Mahima was recently in UK shooting for her upcoming project. She will be soon seen in Bas Karo Aunty and if rumours are to be believed she will be part of a Dharma film.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her time in Pahalgam, Kashmir and went on a trek in the valley. On Wednesday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a few mesmerising images from her ongoing vacation in Kashmir. Sara Ali Khan the Bollywood heartthrob, trekked to see the Tulian Lake which is in South Kashmir Himalayan range of the tourist destination of Pahalgam. Sara was last seen on screen in Atrangi Re, which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled venture opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Ananya Panday

Ananya shared stunning photos from her trip to Capri, Italy. The actress looked s stunning in her translucent floral white flared gown, which evoked style and poise all at once. Sharing the pictures of the wonderful nightscape of the city the actress captioned the pictures “That’s Amore” The actress was last seen in the movie Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor shared a gorgeous photo from one of her excursions. Shanaya is seen posing in an infinity pool in the photo. She smiled for the camera while wearing a white bikini. The boundless sea is visible in the distance. She enjoys travelling to new places, as we can see through her Instagram images. She has been in talks about making her debut with Bedhadkak.

Take notes from these divas as you get packing for your next vacation!

