Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has THIS To Say About His Much Awaited Biopic On Sahir Ludhianvi

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about the biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi. In an earlier interview, the director had mentioned that he has six dream projects, out of which three were ‘Black’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Heeramandi.’ Talking about his upcoming films, he said, “Now, as the 4th, 5th, and 6th unfold, you'll get to know. Right now, I can't speak. I really don't know what I'll make, when I'll make it, it's a very spontaneous decision. I'll be making Gangubai and suddenly I put the script down and say 'Ram Leela'. So I'll be suddenly making Inshallah, and I'll say 'No, Gangubai (Kathiawadi).' So I feel it's about the inner calling of the filmmaker, the inner calling that comes from deep down that 'ye banao’.”