Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has THIS To Say About His Much Awaited Biopic On Sahir Ludhianvi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently basking in the success of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The director made his OTT debut with this period drama that featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal in lead roles. Amidst this success, the director recently shared a major update about his much-awaited film, a biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi. In a recent interview, the director spilled the beans about the project.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about the biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi. In an earlier interview, the director had mentioned that he has six dream projects, out of which three were ‘Black’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Heeramandi.’ Talking about his upcoming films, he said, “Now, as the 4th, 5th, and 6th unfold, you'll get to know. Right now, I can't speak. I really don't know what I'll make, when I'll make it, it's a very spontaneous decision. I'll be making Gangubai and suddenly I put the script down and say 'Ram Leela'. So I'll be suddenly making Inshallah, and I'll say 'No, Gangubai (Kathiawadi).' So I feel it's about the inner calling of the filmmaker, the inner calling that comes from deep down that 'ye banao’.”
The director talked about how he commits himself to a project. He continued, “Then I am full on onto the project, then I am into the film, and I am making it like it's me, my soul has to survive, uss kism ki commitment! It's with everything, so I can't make a film with because it sounds good on paper or it's a good cast, it has to come from deep within to want to make the film, so what I'll make (I don't know).”
On the work front, the director will be next working on ‘Love And War’ where Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal are set to play the lead roles.