Sanjay Dutt And Suniel Shetty To Collaborate Again After Years For A Comedy Project

According to sources, Samir Karnik’s next will feature Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in lead.

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are set to work together yet again after years -

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:24 pm

Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are set to work together yet again after years for a comedy film. According to sources, the two actors who have worked together in several hit films including 'Kaante', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Tango Charlie' will star alongside an ensemble cast in a comedy film directed by Samir Karnik who had directed 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

"Samir Karnik’s next will feature Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in lead. It’s an out-and-out comedy set in North India. Both Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi whereas the details of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s characters have been kept under wraps for now,” revealed a source close to the development.

It will be interesting to see Dutt and Shetty reunite on screen after almost a decade. Much like 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', buzz is, even this one is a situational comedy. The key members of cast aside, many other comic artists are expected to come on board to play small yet important parts in the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in 'Prithviraj' along with Akshay Kumar, he is also playing the character of Adheera in 'K.G.F: Chapter 2'. The actor is also doing a film with Ashutosh Gowariker titled 'Toolsidas Junior'.

