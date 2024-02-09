‘Kadak Singh’ actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is known for being candid and speaking her mind. Earlier, she had called out the glorification of violence in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films. Recently, the ‘Animal’ director responded to her comments and also called her out for misunderstanding his film.
Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about how people do not understand the meaning of glorification. He talked about how people expect a monologue from the actor in the climax where he accepts his mistake and dies a miserable death. He said, “They expect the hero to die a dog’s death. Forget regular people, even actors don’t understand this.”
Elaborating on what he said, he took Parvathy’s name and talked about her comment. He took a dig at the Malayalam actor and called her out for not finding ‘Joker’ violent. He continued, “There was one Malayalam actor, Parvathy Thirovothu, I think her name was. She said in an interview that ‘Joker’ didn’t glorify killing. When Joker dances on the stairs while a song plays, she didn’t think that was glorification. I was shocked.”
In a 2019 interview with Film Companion, Parvathy Thiruvothu called out Sandeep Reddy Vanga for glorifying violence and violent acts in ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh.’ She said that these two films visually glorified violence, but ‘Joker’ did not.
Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also took a dig at Kiran Rao when she called out his film. The director asked her to take a look at the works of Aamir Khan before making any statement. Since its release in December, ‘Animal’ has broken records at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer also swept up awards at Filmfare.