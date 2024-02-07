In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the director shared his thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna not being nominated for the Filmfare. He praised Rashmika for her performance in the film and he remarked that he was surprised. He told Siddharth Kannan, “It is not an easy performance, what I believed. She was giggling, laughing. She is going mad. She is going crazy. That was not easy. It is an 11-minute scene. She was holding the scene.”